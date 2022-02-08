Left Menu

Bakshi sisters lead the charge at the first leg of Hero WPGT 2022

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 18:15 IST
India's young talent including the Bakshi sisters -- Jahanvi and Hitaashee -- will be back in action on Wednesday as the first tournament in the 2022 season of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour gets underway here.

As many as 32 players, including six amateurs, will tee off in the Rs.10 lakh event at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club.

The Bakshi sisters, who have already tasted success on the pro circuit, will be joined by some of the established names like Gaurika Bishnoi, Ridhima Dilawari, Seher Atwal, Neha Tripathi, Saaniya Sharma, Lakhmehar Pardesi and Pranavi Urs. Almost all of them are past winners on the Hero WPGT.

The field also includes promising amateurs like Sneha Singh, Vidhatri Urs and Nishna Patel.

Another established player, who can always be among the contenders, is the seasoned Smriti Mehra.

There will be three events in February, followed by three more in March. The season which was due to start in January had to be pushed to February because of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

