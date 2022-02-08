Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-02-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 19:35 IST
Dhawan, Iyer train after recovering from COVID-19
Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, had a light training session here on Tuesday evening after recovering and completing their isolation period.

The duo was monitored by the BCCI medical team.

It is highly unlikely that they will be straight away drafted into the playing XI for the second ODI, which is scheduled to be held here on Wednesday.

On February 2, a COVID-19 outbreak had hit the Indian cricket team as three main players -- Dhawan, reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order batter Iyer -- tested positive for the virus during their mandatory isolation period before the start of West Indies series.

Four other persons, including net bowler Navdeep Saini, have also tested positive for COVID-19. Saini was on the standby list.

Saini had also recovered from COVID-19 and had trained in the nets on Monday.

