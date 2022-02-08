Left Menu

Finland women's hockey also wears masks against Russians

The Russian COVID-19 testing results from earlier in the day were not yet available by game time, and Russian players were testing positive before and after the teams loss to the United States on Saturday.The Canadians and Russians agreed to start the game in masks.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 08-02-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 21:40 IST
Finland women's hockey also wears masks against Russians
  • Country:
  • China

Finland's players wore masks in their women's hockey game Tuesday night, becoming the second consecutive team to do so while facing the Russians.

The game Monday between the Russians and Canadians was delayed because of virus concerns. The Russian COVID-19 testing results from earlier in the day were not yet available by game time, and Russian players were testing positive before and after the team's loss to the United States on Saturday.

The Canadians and Russians agreed to start the game in masks. The Russians took off theirs for the start of the third period, while the Canadians finished their 6-1 win with masks on.

Later, coach Evgeny Bobariko told state news agency RIA Novosti that Polina Bolgareva — who played against Canada — tested positive.

Finland beat Russia 5-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022