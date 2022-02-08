Sports News Roundup: Joe Burrow's parents on his cool confidence and Super Bowl approach; Figure skating-Chen earns redemption with world record and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Sweden advance, China out as women's tournament moves to knockout round

Hosts China saw their run in the women's Olympic ice hockey tournament come to an end Tuesday, as Sweden leapfrogged them in the group stage after back-to-back wins. The Swedes struggled in early play at the Beijing Winter Games but defeated Denmark 3-1 on Tuesday, overcoming a flurry of early penalties to advance to the knockout stage, where they will face Canada. China were eliminated along with Denmark.

Olympics-Speed skating-American Dawson makes Olympic debut with jet-lag and borrowed blades

When American speed skater Casey Dawson lined up for his 1,500 metres race at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, he was jet-lagged and wearing someone else's blades. In the end, even finishing a lowly 28th seemed quite an achievement.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada and U.S. set stage for another gold medal showdown

Canada beat archrivals the United States 4-2 on Tuesday in what many forecast was a preview of the women's ice hockey gold medal final at the Beijing Games. The Group A preliminary round contest mattered little in the standings with both teams having already secured spots in the knockout round but any time the two teams step onto the ice there is something on the line.

Italy aims to raise attendance limits at stadiums from March 1 - ministers

Italy aims to steadily increase the attendance limits at sports stadiums from March 1 in response to an improving coronavirus situation, its ministers for health and sports said on Tuesday. Health Minister Roberto Speranza and Sports Minister Valentina Vezzali "are working on a first increase," from March 1, which will see the limits raised to 75% for outside stadiums and 60% for indoor ones, they said in a statement.

NFL-A Minute With: Joe Burrow's parents on his cool confidence and Super Bowl approach

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow led his team to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than three decades, winning him legions of fans in the city and across the state of Ohio. Burrow was raised near the small college town of Athens, Ohio, where his father, Jimmy Burrow, worked as defensive coordinator for Ohio University's football team until he retired in 2018. His mother, Robin, is principal of a local elementary school.

Olympics-Figure skating-Chen earns redemption with world record

Nathan Chen claimed redemption at the Beijing Games on Tuesday after his world record short programme in the men's figure skating helped erase the disappointment of his Pyeongchang flop four years ago. The world champion's stunning 113.97-point skate at Capital Indoor Stadium wiped the previous record of 111.82 set by Japanese rival and Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu at the 2020 Four Continents tournament.

NFL-'You never say never' - Brady keeps door open on return

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he could return to the NFL following his decision to retire last week after a glittering 22-year career during which he won a record seven Super Bowl championships. Speaking on the Let's Go! podcast on Monday, the 44-year-old Brady said he was happy with his decision but wouldn't mind reconsidering it six months from now.

Olympics-Beijing claims Gu as a daughter after golden day in China

Teenager Eileen Gu nailed a new trick in the final run of the freeski Big Air on Tuesday, delivering host nation China its quickest gold rush at a Winter Games. The Chinese capital claimed the San Francisco-born Gu as a daughter of Beijing after she pulled off an impressive "1620," a trick she had never done before in competition, to beat French skier Tess Ledeux.

Motor racing-Caitlyn Jenner's team to compete in 2022 W Series

A new racing team owned by former Olympic gold medal winner and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner will compete in the 2022 W Series, the all-female motor racing championship said on Tuesday. American Jenner, a former professional racing driver, will be the team principal overseeing the day-to-day running of the Jenner Racing team.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Gu lands Big Air gold, China moves to top of medals table

China's Eileen Gu got her maiden Olympics off to a dream start as the U.S. born teenager landed a tricky jump to become the first freeski Big Air champion at the Beijing Games, taking the host country to the top of the medals table on Tuesday. With the Shougang steel mill in the backdrop, Gu landed in the final run a 1620, a trick only Tess Ledeux had achieved in competition before. The Frenchwoman settled for silver.

