Left Menu

Hockey India congratulates Akashdeep Singh on completing 200 international caps

The Indian team's opening match in the FIH Men's Pro League against France witnessed experienced forward Akashdeep Singh achieve the milestone of completing 200 International matches for India.

ANI | Potchefstroom | Updated: 08-02-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 23:28 IST
Hockey India congratulates Akashdeep Singh on completing 200 international caps
Akashdeep Singh (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Indian team's opening match in the FIH Men's Pro League against France witnessed experienced forward Akashdeep Singh achieve the milestone of completing 200 International matches for India. The skilful forward has for long been a significant part of the Indian team's attack since he made his debut in 2012 at the FIH Champions Trophy and has been part of the team's important victories since his debut at the FIH Champions Trophy in 2012.

He was part of the Indian Team that won the historic Asian Games Gold in 2014, and the FIH Champions Trophy Silver in 2016, FIH Hockey League Final in Raipur as well as the FIH Hockey League Final in Bhubaneswar 2017. Speaking about the milestone, Akashdeep said, "This is a special moment for me. It has been a fantastic journey with the Indian Team all these years and I absolutely enjoy my role with them. It is great to see from within the group, how much we have improved over these years as a team and I hope we continue to grow as one unit in order to achieve greater success this year."

Akashdeep was also part of the team that won the Asia Cup in Dhaka in 2017 and also the Bronze Medal feat in Asian Games 2018. He also has to his credit a Gold medal in the Asian Champions Trophy 2016 and 2018. He returned to the squad in December 2021 when India won Bronze in the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka recently.

Congratulating him, Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India said, "I congratulate Akashdeep Singh on completing 200 International matches for India. This is a big feat and wish Akashdeep the best in his endeavour to be a significant part of India's growth in world hockey. He has been part of India's numerous victories over the past decade and I hope he continues to deliver for India in important matches." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022