Rugby-Jones calls for aggressive England in Rome as Launchbury returns

England have called up lock Joe Launchbury to replace injured Lewis Ludlam for Sunday’s Six Nations test against Italy as coach Eddie Jones says his side will "light up Rome" following their loss to Scotland.

Ludlam has a rib injury that will keep him out for a few weeks, but Launchbury, who has only recently returned from long-term injury, will bring experience and quality around the maul, according to his coach. "He is a good test lock," Jones told reporters on Tuesday. "He's an outstanding mauler and is a guy who is tough on the one-pass play around the ruck. He brings a lot of experience and at the moment that is not something we have got a lot of."

There was also a maiden call up for London Irish's Tom Pearson, while Luke Northmore is unavailable after picking up a hamstring injury. Courtney Lawes was included after missing the game against Scotland, with Jonny Hill set to remain with the squad to continue his recovery from injury. Jones says his side have moved on from Saturday’s 20-17 defeat at Murrayfield having felt the players left at least 15 points on the field through poor execution on attack.

"We've drawn a line under that. Our aim is to make sure we light up Rome this week with a good, energetic performance," he said. "We need to be tidier in our execution, we weren't great in that area. And that comes from hard work and good practice.

"We need to make sure our alignment coming back from the ball is correct. We need to get set quicker and to execute. But we can't throw some water on it and it just comes like that. "It comes through hard work, and I am sure we will be better against Italy."

Jones also called on his side to show aggression and courage against an Italian side who have lost their last 33 Six Nations matches, including Sunday’s 37-10 defeat in France. "That attitude of the players to have the courage to play like 'new England' must be there. That is what we want to see from the word go. To be aggressive in the way we attack and to be aggressive when we don't have the ball," Jones said.

"I thought for the large part we did that on Saturday against Scotland, but unfortunately we missed that little bit of execution. "If we can get that right, we will put in a great performance on Sunday."

England squad Forwards:

Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped) Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps)

Ollie Chessum, Leicester Tigers, uncapped) Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 32 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 37 caps) Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 5 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 27 caps) Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 32 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 62 caps) Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 52 caps) Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 4 caps)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 69 caps) Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 90 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 75 caps) Tom Pearson (London Irish, uncapped)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps) Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 10 caps)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 48 caps) Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 16 caps)

Backs: Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap)

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 53 caps) George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 78 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 5 caps) Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped)

Louis Lynagh (Harlequins, uncapped) Max Malins (Saracens, 11 caps)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 8 caps) Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, 2 caps) Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps) Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 44 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 6 caps) Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 6 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 113 caps)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)