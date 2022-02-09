Soccer-Mourinho's Inter return ruined as Sanchez strike knocks Roma out of cup

Alexis Sanchez drilled in a long-range strike to seal Inter Milan's 2-0 Coppa Italia quarter-final win over AS Roma on Tuesday, after Jose Mourinho received a hero's welcome at San Siro in his first game as an opposing coach at his former club. Edin Dzeko powered home a volley inside the opening two minutes to put Inter ahead, and Nicolo Barella was inches away from a second when he smashed a shot off the bar.

Chile forward Sanchez lashed a shot into the top corner from 25 yards after the break to set up a semi-final against AC Milan or Lazio, who face off on Wednesday. It was an emotional night for Mourinho, who led Inter to back-to-back Serie A titles and an unprecedented treble during two seasons at Inter between 2008 and 2010, as the home fans sang his name and unveiled a banner saying: "Welcome home Jose".

Juventus face Sassuolo and Fiorentina take on Atalanta in the remaining quarter-finals on Thursday.

