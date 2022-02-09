Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Curling-Italians hope to inspire nation in build-up to home Games

Newly-crowned Olympic mixed doubles champions Italy are hoping their victory in Beijing can pave the way for increased funding and participation in curling back home before they host the Winter Games in 2026. Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner beat Norwegian duo Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten 8-5 to clinch gold at the National Aquatics Centre on Tuesday and win Italy's first Olympic curling medal.

Former Yankees OF Gerald Williams dies at 55

Gerald Williams, an outfielder with the New York Yankees and five other teams, died Tuesday at age 55. Derek Jeter, who played with Williams in the Bronx from 1992-96 and 2001-02, announced his friend's passing through a message tweeted by The Players' Tribune.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Sweden advance, China out as women's tournament moves to knockout round

Hosts China saw their run in the women's Olympic ice hockey tournament come to an end Tuesday, as Sweden leapfrogged them in the group stage after back-to-back wins. The Swedes struggled in early play at the Beijing Winter Games but defeated Denmark 3-1 on Tuesday, overcoming a flurry of early penalties to advance to the knockout stage, where they will face Canada. China were eliminated along with Denmark.

Olympics-Speed skating-American Dawson makes Olympic debut with jet-lag and borrowed blades

When American speed skater Casey Dawson lined up for his 1,500 metres race at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, he was jet-lagged and wearing someone else's blades. In the end, even finishing a lowly 28th seemed quite an achievement.

NFL-Texans GM says Flores lawsuit did not impact head coach decision

The general manager of the Houston Texans said on Tuesday that Brian Flores' lawsuit against the National Football League and three teams over alleged race bias in hiring practices did not impact his team's decision to name Lovie Smith as their new head coach. Flores, who is Black, was fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins in January and last week filed the lawsuit alleging discrimination against Black candidates for top level coaching and management jobs.

Olympics-Figure skating-Chen earns redemption with world record

Nathan Chen claimed redemption at the Beijing Games on Tuesday after his world record short programme in the men's figure skating helped erase the disappointment of his Pyeongchang flop four years ago. The world champion's stunning 113.97-point skate at Capital Indoor Stadium wiped the previous record of 111.82 set by Japanese rival and Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu at the 2020 Four Continents tournament.

NFL-'You never say never' - Brady keeps door open on return

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he could return to the NFL following his decision to retire last week after a glittering 22-year career during which he won a record seven Super Bowl championships. Speaking on the Let's Go! podcast on Monday, the 44-year-old Brady said he was happy with his decision but wouldn't mind reconsidering it six months from now.

Olympics-Beijing claims Gu as a daughter after golden day in China

Teenager Eileen Gu nailed a new trick in the final run of the freeski Big Air on Tuesday, delivering host nation China its quickest gold rush at a Winter Games. The Chinese capital claimed the San Francisco-born Gu as a daughter of Beijing after she pulled off an impressive "1620," a trick she had never done before in competition, to beat French skier Tess Ledeux.

NFL-'No credible threats' to Super Bowl, but law enforcement stress vigilance

While there are no credible security threats to Sunday's Super Bowl, there will be a beefed-up law enforcement presence at the game, and officials on Tuesday asked fans to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity. Hundreds of police officers both seen and unseen will be on hand at SoFi Stadium for the NFL's championship game, once again designated a Level 1 Special Event Assessment Rating by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Gu lands Big Air gold, China moves to top of medals table

China's Eileen Gu got her maiden Olympics off to a dream start as the U.S. born teenager landed a tricky jump to become the first freeski Big Air champion at the Beijing Games, taking the host country to the top of the medals table on Tuesday. With the Shougang steel mill in the backdrop, Gu landed in the final run a 1620, a trick only Tess Ledeux had achieved in competition before. The Frenchwoman settled for silver.

