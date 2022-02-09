Left Menu

Argentina Open: Tearful Juan Martin del Potro loses in opener

On a memorable night in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Juan Martin del Potro made his ATP Tour return in Argentina Open. Playing for the first time since March 2019, the Argentine delighted his home fans with a homecoming many feared might never happen.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 09-02-2022 08:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 08:49 IST
Argentina Open: Tearful Juan Martin del Potro loses in opener
Juan Martin del Potro (Photo: Twitter/Argentina Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Argentina

On a memorable night in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Juan Martin del Potro made his ATP Tour return in Argentina Open. Playing for the first time since March 2019, the Argentine delighted his home fans with a homecoming many feared might never happen. Competing against his countryman Federico Delbonis, del Potro broke serve in the opening game of the match but ultimately dropped a 6-1, 6-3 contest in one hour, 23 minutes.

Del Potro was overcome with emotion prior to stepping to the line to serve at 3-5 in the second. As his eyes flooded with tears, the crowd filled in the pause by serenading their hero. After match point, the competitors shared a long embrace and del Potro laid his bandana on the middle of the net. The 33-year-old Argentine was playing in his first competitive action since 2019, following four right knee surgeries.

Last week, the former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro hinted strongly during a tearful press conference that his appearances in Bueno Aires and Rio de Janeiro may mark his final ATP Tour tournaments. Del Potro's decorated career is highlighted by a US Open triumph in 2009 and 22 tour-level titles, most recently at the 2018 Indian Wells. Known as the 'Tower of Tandil,' after his hometown, del Potro reached a career-high ATP Ranking of World No. 3 in 2018. He's also a two-time Olympic medalist, winning singles bronze in 2012 (London) and silver in 2016 (Rio de Janeiro).

The Argentine turned professional in 2005 and played his first ATP Tour events in 2006. He won his first ATP Tour title in Stuttgart in 2008, the first of four that season. Injuries plagued the 6-foot-6 del Potro throughout his career. He missed extended time in 2010 and 2014-16 with a wrist injury, and more recently has struggled with knee problems that have kept him sidelined since mid-2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022