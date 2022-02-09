Left Menu

ISL: Not happy about the transitions in defence, says Bagan's Juan Ferrando

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando wasn't too happy despite his team's win over league leaders Hyderabad FC and called for improvement in transitions from his team.

09-02-2022
ATK Mohun Bagan (Photo: Twitter/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando wasn't too happy despite his team's win over league leaders Hyderabad FC and called for improvement in transitions from his team. The Mariners beat Hyderabad FC 2-1 on Tuesday to go fourth in the table and just three points behind Manuel Marquez's men with two games in hand.

Ferrando was pleased with his team for coping with the in-game injuries but called for improvements in their game. The Spaniard in the post-match press conference said: "Of course, I'm not happy because normally in build-up we can use No 6 and No 8. But after the injuries I had to change the plan and we used Subhashish and Prabir. But of course, we need to improve in these details. So, I am not happy about the transitions in defence. We have a lot of problems in this case."

Bagan will now face NorthEast United FC and FC Goa next, talking about that, the coach said: "Against NorthEast United FC, it will be a tough game. In the last match they played well with no pressure. They have good players like Marcelinho, Hernan Santana. In the case of Goa, I know their squad, they have a very good team. So it won't be so easy. To be honest, it's not important to look at the table and the positions are not real." Bagan will next face NorthEast on February 12. (ANI)

