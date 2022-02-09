Left Menu

Monaco reaches French Cup semis with 2-0 win over Amiens

Updated: 09-02-2022 10:06 IST
Monaco progressed to the French Cup semifinals by defeating second-tier side Amiens 2-0 with goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Kevin Volland.

Monaco was the heavy favorite and was in control throughout. Tchouameni, a France midfielder with seven caps, put Monaco in the driver's seat after five minutes with a half-volley from a poorly cleared corner kick.

The goal spurred the visitors on but Amiens forward Aliou Badji missed a couple of chances to level while Chadrac Akolo had a goal disallowed for an offside position.

Volland made it 2-0 from close range in the 54th from teenager Magnes Akliouche's assist.

Monaco was French Cup runner-up last year to Paris Saint-Germain and is chasing its first cup title since 1991.

Southern rivals Nice and Marseille meet in the Riviera city while fourth-tier sides Bergerac and Versailles face off in the other quarterfinal scheduled Wednesday.

