Coppa Italia: Inter Milan defeat Mourinho's Roma to reach semis

Inter Milan registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Jose Mourinho's Roma at the Meazza in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals thanks to a goal in each half on Tuesday.

09-02-2022
Coppa Italia: Inter Milan defeat Mourinho's Roma to reach semis
Edin Dzeko and Alexis Sanchez (Photo: Twitter/Inter Milan). Image Credit: ANI
Inter Milan registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Jose Mourinho's Roma at the Meazza in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals thanks to a goal in each half on Tuesday. The Nerazzurri bounced back from their derby blackout to put Roma to the sword and reach the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia.

Edin Dzeko set Inter on the way with a superb volley less than two minutes into the game before an absolute peach of a goal from Alexis Sanchez sealed the win in the second half. "The players did really well and it wasn't an easy game," explained head coach Simone Inzaghi to Mediaset as per Inter Milan's official website.

"Roma are a quality team with an excellent squad. We controlled the game very well and deserve to go through to the semi-finals. We came into it off the back of a big setback and I've paid tribute to the players because we were able to turn in a top performance after two-and-a-half days of preparation," the caoch added. In the semi-finals where Inter will face the winners of the tie between AC Milan and Lazio. (ANI)

