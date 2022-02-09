Left Menu

SAI's national selection trials for wrestling to begin on Feb 14, judo on Feb 15

National selection trials for wrestling and Judo are set to begin in the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCoEs) across the country from February 14 onwards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 12:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National selection trials for wrestling and Judo are set to begin in the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCoEs) across the country from February 14 onwards. While wrestling trials will take place in SAI's Sonepat, Lucknow, and Mumbai centers, Judo trials will take place in NCoE Imphal and Bhopal.

NCoEs, where the selection trials for Wrestling will take place, are NCOE, Sonepat - Wrestling - Free Style & Greco Roman (Men) - Feb 14 to 16; NCOE, Lucknow - Women Wrestling - Feb 16 and 17 and NCOE, Mumbai - Wrestling - Free Style & Greco Roman (Men) and Women Wrestling - Feb 16 to 18. NCoEs, where the selection trials for Judo will take place, are NCOE, Imphal - Judo (Boys and Girls)- Feb 15 - 17, and NCOE, Bhopal - Judo (Boys and Girls)- Feb 18 - 22.

The selection trails are open to both boys and girls between the age group of 13 to 17 years (18 years in exceptional cases) for Wrestling. Age criteria for Judo are as follows - Sub-Junior - Boys & Girls above 12 years and below 15 years. (Must be born between 2008, 2009, 2010); Cadet - Boys & Girls above 15 years and below 18 years. (Must be born between 2005, 2006, 2007) and Juniors - Boys & Girls above 18 years and below 21 years. (Must be born between 2002, 2003, 2004).

