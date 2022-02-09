Left Menu

Formula 1: Williams announce launch date for their 2022 car, the FW44

Williams have become the final F1 team to announce their plans surrounding the launch of their new car, designed to Formula 1's radical 2022 regulations.

09-02-2022
Formula 1: Williams announce launch date for their 2022 car, the FW44
Williams has become the final F1 team to announce their plans surrounding the launch of their new car, designed to Formula 1's radical 2022 regulations. The FW44, as the team's new challenger is set to be called, will be shown off in a digital event on February 15 at 1300 GMT.

The car will be piloted this season by Nicholas Latifi - in what will be his third season with the team - and Alex Albon, who returns to Formula 1 after a year on the sidelines as Red Bull and AlphaTauri's reserve driver. Both drivers, along with Team Principal Jost Capito, will be on hand to show off the new car, which will be the first to be designed under the guidance of Technical Director Francois-Xavier Demaison - who previously worked with Capito on Volkswagen's all-conquering World Rally Championship program.

Poignantly, the FW44 will also be the first new Williams car to be unveiled since the team's co-founder Sir Frank Williams passed away last November, at the age of 79.

