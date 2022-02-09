Left Menu

Dallas Open: Sock, Thompson ease past; Rodionov shocks Cressy

Wildcard Jack Sock earned his first tour-level win of the season on Tuesday at the Dallas Open, where he defeated German Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-4.

ANI | Texas | Updated: 09-02-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 13:01 IST
Dallas Open: Sock, Thompson ease past; Rodionov shocks Cressy
Jack Sock (Photo: Twitter/USTA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Wildcard Jack Sock earned his first tour-level win of the season on Tuesday at the Dallas Open, where he defeated German Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-4. The 29-year-old American, who is currently No. 147 in the ATP Rankings, won 87 per cent of his first-serve points and saved the only break point he faced to advance after one hour and 22 minutes.

Jordan Thompson defeated Feliciano Lopez, 7-5, 6-3. Thompson saved all three of the break points he faced, and he's now beaten Lopez in each of their three meetings. Austrian qualifier Jurij Rodionov beat No. 6 seed Maxime Cressy, 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-1 in a match that lasted two hours and 13 minutes. Rodionov won a back-and-forth battle with an impressive third set. Cressy had 20 aces in the match, snapping his eight-match winning streak in ATP round one matches.

In the final match of the evening, Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka defeated USA's Mitchell Krueger in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. Nishoka will play the winner of Wednesday's noon match between Adrian Mannarino and Steve Johnson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022