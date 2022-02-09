Left Menu

Ind vs WI, 2nd ODI: Hosts to bat first, KL Rahul replaces ishan Kishan

Stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 09-02-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 13:12 IST
Ind vs WI, 2nd ODI: Hosts to bat first, KL Rahul replaces ishan Kishan
Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard during toss (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. India made one change to their lineup as KL Rahul came into the side in place of Ishan Kishan while West Indies made one change as Odean Smith replaced Kieron Pollard.

Pollard is missing the second ODI due to a niggle, stand-in skipper Pooran confirmed. On Sunday, India had gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after defeating West Indies by six wickets in the series opener.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna. West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Fabien Allen, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach. (ANI)

