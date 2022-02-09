WI win toss, opt to bowl in 2nd ODI against India, Pollard misses out due to niggle

Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-02-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 13:22 IST
Nicholas Pooran Image Credit: ANI
Stand-in West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl in the second ODI against India here on Wednesday.

Regular West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard is not playing as he has a niggle. In his absence, Pooran is leading the side.

Odean Smith replaces Pollard in the lone chance for the visitors.

''Kieron isn't fit enough, has a niggle,'' Pooran said at the toss.

India also made one change with KL Rahul coming in for Ishan Kishan.

India leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first ODI on Sunday. The Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.

