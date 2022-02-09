Sports News Roundup: Exclusive-Belarusian skier flees country after ban for political views; Tennis-Tearful Del Potro loses on comeback as retirement looms and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Exclusive-Belarusian skier flees country after ban for political views

A Belarusian cross-country skier has fled the country with her family because of fears of reprisals by authorities after she was barred from competition over the family's political views, she and her father said. Darya Dolidovich and her family are now in Poland, where she hopes to continue training, Sergei Dolidovich, a seven-time Olympian cross-country skier who also coaches Darya, told Reuters in an interview by video call with his daughter on Tuesday.

Tennis-Tearful Del Potro loses on comeback as retirement looms

Injury-hit Juan Martin del Potro bid an emotional farewell to his fans while casting doubt on plans to play next week in Brazil after losing 6-1 6-3 to fellow Argentine Federico Delbonis in the first round of the Argentina Open. The 33-year old former U.S. Open champion has suffered from a knee injury and told fans on Saturday that this month's tournaments in Argentina and Brazil would be his last.

NFL-Texans GM says Flores lawsuit did not impact head coach decision

The general manager of the Houston Texans said on Tuesday that Brian Flores' lawsuit against the National Football League and three teams over alleged race bias in hiring practices did not impact his team's decision to name Lovie Smith as their new head coach. Flores, who is Black, was fired as head coach of the Miami Dolphins in January and last week filed the lawsuit alleging discrimination against Black candidates for top-level coaching and management jobs.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Vlhova wins Slovakia's first Alpine gold with slalom victory

Petra Vlhova won Slovakia's first Olympic Alpine skiing gold medal on Wednesday with victory in a tight women's slalom race on the 'Ice River' course at the Beijing Games. Vlhova had an 0.08 advantage over silver medallist Katharina Liensberger of Austria with Switzerland's Wendy Holdener in the bronze medal position just a further four hundredths behind.

Olympics-Snowboarding-Japan's Hirano roars into halfpipe final, White qualifies

Japan's twice silver medallist Ayumu Hirano easily led Wednesday's snowboard halfpipe qualifiers at the Beijing Games, while American Shaun White kept his Olympic dreams alive by advancing after a wobbly first run. Three-time gold medallist White, competing at his fifth Games, fumbled a jump and fell in his opening run but recovered with 86.25 points in the second run, guaranteeing him a spot in Friday's final as he came fourth in the qualifiers.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin's washout Olympics reminiscent of Biles and Osaka's Tokyo flop

Mikaela Shiffrin was expected to cement her position at the top of her sport at the Beijing Games, but after not being able to finish any of her races so far, her story echoes that of fellow elite athletes Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka at the Tokyo Games. But while gymnast Biles and tennis player Osaka said the pressure and media attention had got too much and weighed on their ability to perform at the top of their game, Shiffrin said she could handle the pressure and had much to be optimistic about.

Olympics-Cross-country skiing-Diggins, Brennan keep U.S. ski success rolling

Bronze medallist Jessica Diggins got some help on her crusade to keep American Olympic cross-country skiing relevant on Tuesday as teammate Rosie Brennan finished fourth in a hugely competitive field, just outside the podium. Diggins, who together with Kikkan Randall ended a U.S. cross-country medal drought of over four decades when she took team sprint gold in 2018, was delighted to have another American at her side as they competed against three Swedes and a Swiss racer in the six-woman final.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-More woe for Shiffrin as she fails to finish slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin's nightmare starts to the Beijing Olympics continued on Wednesday as the American skied out on the first run of the slalom, failing to finish for the second race in a row. The 26-year-old, who has dominated the technical events in recent years, was eliminated from the competition after missing an early gate barely five seconds into her run. She had also crashed out on the first run of the giant slalom on Monday.

Olympics-Geisenberger opts to talk about China after return to Germany

Germany's luge gold medallist Natalie Geisenberger, who was sharply critical of China prior to the Beijing Olympics, said she would make comments on China only after leaving the country. The 34-year-old, who in November had criticized conditions at test events in China and also questioned at the time whether she would be flying to Beijing, said on Wednesday that she would not make any comments on China while still in the country.

Olympics-Freestyle skiing-Ruud remembers late father after dominant Big Air win

Norwegian freestyle skier Birk Ruud dreamt of winning Olympic gold in Big Air when he was 13 before the discipline was even included at the Games. Eight years later, he has become the first Olympic champion in Freeski Big Air after a dominant performance at Beijing's Shougang venue on Wednesday.

