Ahmedabad IPL team to be called Gujarat Titans

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 13:32 IST
Hardik Pandya Image Credit: ANI
The Ahmedabad team of the Indian Premier League will be called the Gujarat Titans, the franchise announced on Wednesday.

The franchise, owned by private equity firm CVC Capital and to be led by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, said the name was chosen to pay tribute to the state's rich cricketing legacy.

"Debuting in the 15th season of the IPL, the Gujarat Titans will pay tribute to the state's rich cricketing legacy, which has seen it produce countless Indian international cricket legends over the years," the franchise said in a statement on Wednesday.

''The franchise is inspired by the opportunity to represent and build on this deep cricketing heritage, as well as build on its future success on the pitch.'' Siddharth Patel, a representative of the franchise, said, ''We want this group to achieve great things for Gujarat and its many passionate fans, which is why we have chosen the name 'Titans'.'' Apart from Pandya, the franchise has also signed Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and young Indian batting talent Shubman Gill.

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra will be the head coach and Vikram Solanki the director of cricket, while World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten has been appointed as the team mentor and batting coach. "As we approach the league's mega auction, we are confident that we will be able to put together the right combination of players going into the new season," Patel said. "We want individuals that are not only highly skilled but who are inspired to be Titans of the game."

