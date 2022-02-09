Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa announce dates for Bangladesh home tour

South Africa will host Bangladesh for two tests in Durban and Gqeberha starting in late March, while dates were also confirmed on Wednesday for a three-match One-Day International series next month.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 09-02-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 13:37 IST
South Africa will host Bangladesh for two tests in Durban and Gqeberha starting in late March, while dates were also confirmed on Wednesday for a three-match One-Day International series next month. The tests will be staged at Kingsmead between Mar. 31 and Apr. 4, and St Georges Park in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, between Apr. 8 and Apr. 12.

Both will count towards the International Cricket Council’s World Test Championship. Before that the teams will play three ODI games on the Highveld in Pretoria (Mar. 18 and Mar. 23) and Johannesburg (Mar. 20).

Points from those games will count towards the ICC’s Cricket World Cup Super League, part of the qualification process for the next global 50-over finals that will be held in India in 2023. South Africa are due to start a two-match test series in New Zealand on Feb. 17, having just beaten top-ranked India 2-1 at home.

