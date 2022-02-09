Left Menu

ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli holds onto second spot, Rohit at third

Fakhar Zaman and Joe Root broke into the top 10 of the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings while Rohit Sharma edged closer to Virat Kohli after his half-century in the first ODI against West Indies.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 09-02-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 14:06 IST
ICC ODI Rankings: Kohli holds onto second spot, Rohit at third
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Fakhar Zaman and Joe Root broke into the top 10 of the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings while Rohit Sharma edged closer to Virat Kohli after his half-century in the first ODI against West Indies. Shai Hope lost out on valuable points and slipped out of the top 10 of the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings after the first ODI against India. Fakhar Zaman and Joe Root broke into the top 10 of the batting rankings as a result.

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli continued to hold onto the top two spots, but Rohit Sharma, with 807 rating points after his fifty in the first ODI of the series against West Indies, is sneaking in on Virat Kohli, who is at No.2 in the ODI Batting Rankings with 828 rating points. There was no movement in the top 10 of the bowling rankings, but Jason Holder, following his half-century in the first ODI against India, went up four places in the all-rounder rankings to get into the top 20.

Oman's Jatinder Singh, who made a hundred in the first match of the UAE series, part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, jumped 26 places to break into top 100 of the batting rankings. Jatinder is the second-highest run-scorer in the League 2 tournament with 594 runs in 23 matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

