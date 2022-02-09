Left Menu

Rohit retains 3rd spot but closes in on No. 2 Kohli in ICC ODI batting rankings

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-02-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 14:56 IST
Rohit retains 3rd spot but closes in on No. 2 Kohli in ICC ODI batting rankings
Rohit Sharma Image Credit: ANI
India's new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma remained at third place but closed in on teammate Virat Kohli, who also held on to his second spot, in the latest ICC men's ODI batting rankings on Wednesday.

Rohit gained some valuable points from his fifty in the first ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies and he now has 807 rating points as against 828 of Kohli.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continued to hold on to the top spot, while his compatriot Fakhar Zaman and England batter Joe Root broke into the top 10.

West Indies' Shai Hope, who scored 8 runs in the first ODI, lost out on valuable points and slipped out of the top 10.

There was no movement in the top 10 of the bowling rankings, as India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah remained unchanged on seventh. In the all-rounders' list, Ravindra Jadeja was placed eighth, while West Indies' Jason Holder, following his half-century in the first ODI in Ahmedabad, went up four places to get into the top 20. In a major leap, Oman's Jatinder Singh, who made a hundred in the first match of the UAE series, part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, jumped 26 places to break into top 100 of the batting rankings.

Jatinder is the second-highest run-scorer in the League 2 tournament with 594 runs in 23 matches.

