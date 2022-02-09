Beijing 2022: Most decorated snowboard cross athlete of all time Lindsey Jacobellis wins her first Olympics gold

Lindsey Jacobellis on Wednesday produced an incredible performance to clinch her maiden Olympics gold medal in the women's snowboard cross final at the ongoing Beijing 2022. The 36-year-old American, who is competing in her fifth Games, led from the front to beat France's Chloe Trespeuch who now adds Olympic silver to the bronze medal she won at Sochi 2014. Canada's Meryeta Odine bagged bronze.

Jacobellis is the most decorated snowboard cross athlete of all time, having won five world championship golds and eight X Games titles. However, even though she has competed in every Olympic competition since the sport's debut in Torino 2006, the Olympic gold always eluded her, until today. Earlier in the day, Petra Vlhova bagged a gold medal in slalom skiing. The Slovakian won her first Olympic medal and the first ever for her nation in Alpine skiing, in a thrilling event at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre. (ANI)

