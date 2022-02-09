Introduction to LootMogul's Brand Ambassadors

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LootMogul Team is thrilled to announce the expansion of the team with the inclusion of the following brand ambassadors: 1. Corsley Edwards , A professional basketball player, coach, with 20+ years of playing professionally in the NBA, Europe, Asia, and a driven entrepreneur. Corsley has been part of the LootMogul team since the early days and is glad to officially onboard him as LootMogul's brand ambassador.

2. Carlos Boozer , NBA All-Star Player, Olympic medalist, and ESPN Broadcaster. Carlos was a two-time NBA All-Star and played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers. As a member of Team USA, Boozer won an Olympic bronze medal at the 2004 Olympics and an Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.

3. Angela Davison Weathers , Founder of Train Up A Champion Leadership Institute, current GM for Beaumont Panthers, NAPW Executive Business Woman of the Year, Women Basketball player (FIBA, NWBL, WNBA free agent), and a former director of Mark Cuban Dallas Heroes Basketball Academy 4. Adrian Branch , NBA Champion, and College Basketball Analyst. AB has since devoted much of his time to speaking with students, youth groups, and collegiate and professional sports teams. He has been considered one of the top 10 most requested speakers for school assemblies and youth organizations.

5. Greg Harrell, Olympian and Football player. Harrell played American football and was part of the developmental squads with the San Diego Chargers (1985) and the Los Angeles Raiders (1989-1993) He also played in the NFL Europe league for the London Monarchs. In 1991, Harrell was part of the USA Bobsled team that won silver and bronze at the World Bobsled Championships. He competed in the 1992 Olympic Bobsled team in Albertville France.

6. Coach John Philbin , former Olympian & All-American Coach, Philbin that has held positions at MLB: Yankees / Nationals / Padres (10 yrs), NFL: Washington Redskins (8 yrs), United States Olympic Training Center, United States Bobsled and Skeleton Federation, and many others LootMogul is thankful to the Sandbox, sports celebrities, and fans for the overwhelming support of the Sandbox Event and there will be many more to come soon.

About LootMogul : LootMogul l is a startup based out of Santa Monica, California with global team members. LootMogul builds multi-verse games & experiences for professional athletes (sports influencers) to connect with fans in any metaverse. Stay tuned for many more exciting LootMogul games.

