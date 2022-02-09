Left Menu

Introduction to LootMogul's Brand Ambassadors

Corsley Edwards , A professional basketball player, coach, with 20 years of playing professionally in the NBA, Europe, Asia, and a driven entrepreneur. Carlos Boozer , NBA All-Star Player, Olympic medalist, and ESPN Broadcaster. Carlos was a two-time NBA All-Star and played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 15:06 IST
Introduction to LootMogul's Brand Ambassadors
  • Country:
  • India

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LootMogul Team is thrilled to announce the expansion of the team with the inclusion of the following brand ambassadors: 1. Corsley Edwards , A professional basketball player, coach, with 20+ years of playing professionally in the NBA, Europe, Asia, and a driven entrepreneur. Corsley has been part of the LootMogul team since the early days and is glad to officially onboard him as LootMogul's brand ambassador.

2. Carlos Boozer , NBA All-Star Player, Olympic medalist, and ESPN Broadcaster. Carlos was a two-time NBA All-Star and played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers. As a member of Team USA, Boozer won an Olympic bronze medal at the 2004 Olympics and an Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.

3. Angela Davison Weathers , Founder of Train Up A Champion Leadership Institute, current GM for Beaumont Panthers, NAPW Executive Business Woman of the Year, Women Basketball player (FIBA, NWBL, WNBA free agent), and a former director of Mark Cuban Dallas Heroes Basketball Academy 4. Adrian Branch , NBA Champion, and College Basketball Analyst. AB has since devoted much of his time to speaking with students, youth groups, and collegiate and professional sports teams. He has been considered one of the top 10 most requested speakers for school assemblies and youth organizations.

5. Greg Harrell, Olympian and Football player. Harrell played American football and was part of the developmental squads with the San Diego Chargers (1985) and the Los Angeles Raiders (1989-1993) He also played in the NFL Europe league for the London Monarchs. In 1991, Harrell was part of the USA Bobsled team that won silver and bronze at the World Bobsled Championships. He competed in the 1992 Olympic Bobsled team in Albertville France.

6. Coach John Philbin , former Olympian & All-American Coach, Philbin that has held positions at MLB: Yankees / Nationals / Padres (10 yrs), NFL: Washington Redskins (8 yrs), United States Olympic Training Center, United States Bobsled and Skeleton Federation, and many others LootMogul is thankful to the Sandbox, sports celebrities, and fans for the overwhelming support of the Sandbox Event and there will be many more to come soon.

About LootMogul : LootMogul l is a startup based out of Santa Monica, California with global team members. LootMogul builds multi-verse games & experiences for professional athletes (sports influencers) to connect with fans in any metaverse. Stay tuned for many more exciting LootMogul games.

Tags #TheSandboxGame #LootMogul #Web3 #BlockchainGames #Blockchain #Metaverse #TheSandbox #Play2Earn #NFT #NFTCommunity #NFTcollector #gamedev Media contact: Kuntal Sampat Kuntal.sampat@lootmogul.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743130/LootMogul_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022