Ind vs WI: U19 WC winning team attend 2nd ODI in Ahmedabad

Under 19 Team India players, who won the recently concluded World Cup, attended the second ODI of the three-match series between the Men in Blue and West Indies, here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 09-02-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 15:34 IST
Team India U19 squad attending the second ODI between India and West Indies in Ahemdabad (Photo/BCCI- Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Under 19 Team India players, who won the recently concluded World Cup, attended the second ODI of the three-match series between the Men in Blue and West Indies, here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. The India U19 defeated England in the summit clash of the World Cup in West Indies on Saturday. The Boys in Blue lifted the trophy for a record fifth time.

Coming to the second ODI, West Indies stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field first. India made one change to their lineup as KL Rahul came into the side in place of Ishan Kishan while West Indies made one change as Odean Smith replaced Kieron Pollard.

Pollard is missing the second ODI due to a niggle, stand-in skipper Pooran confirmed. On Sunday, India had gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after defeating West Indies by six wickets in the series opener. (ANI)

