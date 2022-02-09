Motor racing-Briton Norris to race for McClaren until 2025

Briton Lando Norris will race for McLaren in Formula One until the end of the 2025 season at least, the former champions said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who finished sixth in the overall standings in 2021, was handed a multi-year contract extension in May last year but has now committed to a new four-year deal from 2022-2025.

Also Read: Motor racing-Briton Norris to race for McLaren until 2025

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)