Left Menu

BPL: Ravi Bopara's ball-tampering penalty reduced to fine from suspension

Sylhet Sunrisers' skipper Ravi Bopara, who was caught changing the condition of the ball in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), has been charged with a fine of 75 per cent of his match fee and three demerit points.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 09-02-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 16:46 IST
BPL: Ravi Bopara's ball-tampering penalty reduced to fine from suspension
All-rounder Ravi Bopara . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Sylhet Sunrisers' skipper Ravi Bopara, who was caught changing the condition of the ball in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), has been charged with a fine of 75 per cent of his match fee and three demerit points. Bopara was earlier punished with a three-match ban from the match referee after the incident came to light on Monday during the match against Khulna Tigers. On Tuesday, he further appealed and the BPL technical committee reduced the match referee's ruling.

"The technical committee reversed the suspension and executed the fine in accordance with the authority awarded to it in Article 8.2.3.4 of the [tournament's] code of conduct which states that 'the Technical Committee shall have the power to increase or decrease, amend or otherwise substitute a new decision on the appropriateness (or otherwise) of the sanction imposed at first instance'," a BCB statement on the matter read as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "It is further confirmed as per Article 8.2.3.6 that, 'Any decision made by the Technical Committee under this Article 8.2, shall be the full, final and complete disposition of the matter and will be binding on all parties'," stated further.

Bopara was caught on camera running his finger over the ball during the ninth over of the Khulna innings. The on-field umpires Mahfuzur Rahman and Prageeth Rambukwella duly stopped play and changed the ball during the over, and docked Sylhet five runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022