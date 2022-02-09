Left Menu

India set West Indies 238-run target to win 2nd ODI

Invited to bat, India scored 237 for nine against the West Indies in the second One-day International, here on Wednesday. For the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph 229 and Odean Smith 236 took two wickets each.India are leading the three-match series 1-0. S Yadav 64, KL Rahul 49 A Joseph 229, O Smith 236.

Invited to bat, India scored 237 for nine against the West Indies in the second One-day International, here on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored for the hosts with his 64-run knock while vice captain KL Rahul missed his half-century by one run after being run out.

Deepak Hooda, who made his ODI debut in the previous match, scored 29 while all-rounder Washington Sundar contributed 24. For the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph (2/29) and Odean Smith (2/36) took two wickets each.

India are leading the three-match series 1-0. Brief Scores: India: 237 for 9 in 50 overs. (S Yadav 64, KL Rahul 49; A Joseph 2/29, O Smith 2/36).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

