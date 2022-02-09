Left Menu

India U19 heroes feted on sidelines of second ODI

And so was BCCI secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Dhumal and few other senior officials of the state cricket bodies.The Board has already announced cash reward of Rs 40 lakh for the players and Rs 25 lakh each for the support staff.The India U-19 squad had returned home on Tuesday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-02-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 18:09 IST
India U19 heroes feted on sidelines of second ODI
  • Country:
  • India

India's U-19 World Cup wining squad was on Wednesday felicitated by the BCCI on the sidelines of the second ODI here on Wednesday.

The U-19 heroes, wearing blazers, first watched the second ODI at the Narendra Modi stadium from the stands, as they had a joyous time seeing their stars in presence of head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and other members of the support staff.

The victorious squad members could not get to meet the senior India cricketers as they were part of the bio-bubble created for the three match series. Former India batter and National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman, who was with the team in the Caribbean, was also present on occasion. And so was BCCI secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Dhumal and few other senior officials of the state cricket bodies.

The Board has already announced cash reward of Rs 40 lakh for the players and Rs 25 lakh each for the support staff.

The India U-19 squad had returned home on Tuesday. The squad took the long flight back from the Caribbean with connections in Amsterdam and Dubai before reaching Bengaluru on Tuesday morning and the team then reached Ahmedabad.

More functions await the boys when they reach their respective hometowns by Thursday. An utterly dominant India on February 5 won a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title in North Sound in Antigua, beating heavyweights England by four wickets in the summit clash of an extraordinary campaign that was almost derailed by a COVID-19 outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022