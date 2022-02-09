Left Menu

Soccer-Title dreams not for me, says Juventus coach Allegri

The Old Lady began the league season sluggishly, but goals from new signings Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria in a 2-0 win over Hellas Verona on Sunday moved them into fourth place and sparked talk of a late title surge. Juve sit eight points behind leaders Inter Milan, who have a game in hand, and face a key clash against an Atalanta side sitting two points behind them on Sunday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 09-02-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 19:17 IST
Soccer-Title dreams not for me, says Juventus coach Allegri
  • Country:
  • Italy

Juventus are not in the Serie A title race despite their January spending spree, Massimiliano Allegri said on Wednesday, as the coach insisted their focus is on a top-four finish and cup runs. The Old Lady began the league season sluggishly, but goals from new signings Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria in a 2-0 win over Hellas Verona on Sunday moved them into fourth place and sparked talk of a late title surge.

Juve sit eight points behind leaders Inter Milan, who have a game in hand, and face a key clash against an Atalanta side sitting two points behind them on Sunday. "The euphoria has returned after Verona. Enthusiasm is good, but not too much. We must work; our objective is to finish in the top four, and to go as far as possible in the cups," Allegri told a news conference.

"If you want to dream that’s fine, but I don’t like to. The top three are far ahead, given that Inter are potentially 11 points clear. "We are behind, and our league campaign will be about fighting with Atalanta from now until the end of the season."

Before their trip to Bergamo, Juve host Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Thursday. The Neroverdi lost 4-0 to Sampdoria at the weekend, and are looking to reach the semi-finals for the first time in their history.

"Tomorrow is a quarter-final, and this is one of the objectives we have had since the start of the season," Allegri said. "We are facing an angry Sassuolo side, we will have to play a very serious game, it would help us ahead of the game against Atalanta.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022