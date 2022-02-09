Ashwell Prince resigns as Bangladesh batting coach, Shakib to miss Tests against SA

Former South African cricketer Ashwell Prince has stepped down as Bangladesh batting coach with immediate effect, the country's Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old had joined Bangladesh last year for the Zimbabwe series but was later given an extension till the T20 World Cup in Australia this year.

He will thus not tour Bangladesh for the upcoming South Africa tour.

''He (Ashwell) has resigned and we have received his resignation letter,'' BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury was quoted as saying by cricbuzz.

Prince, who has played 66 Tests and 52 ODIs for South Africa, became the second member of the Bangladesh coaching panel to quit following Ottis Gibson, who also had decided against extending his contract. According to the report, ''BCB's decision to employ their newly appointed batting consultant Jamie Siddons in the national set-up played a part behind his decision.'' Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is also set to miss the two-Test series is scheduled in March-April but he will feature in the three-ODI series preceding the five-day game.

''Shakib will certainly play the ODIs against South Africa and though he did not say anything regarding his availability for the Test series, he informed that he will be available for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka,'' said BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus.

The ODI series beginning with the opening match scheduled on March 18.

