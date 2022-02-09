Left Menu

Dhull named in Delhi Ranji squad, Ishant makes himself unavailable for selection

Yash Dhull, the captain of Indias victorious U-19 World Cup squad, was on Wednesday included in the Delhi side for the Ranji Trophy, beginning February 17, while senior India pacer Ishant Sharma has made himself unavailable for selection.The Dhull-led India U-19 side was felicitated by BCCI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday during the second ODI against West Indies.

Yash Dhull, the captain of India's victorious U-19 World Cup squad, was on Wednesday included in the Delhi side for the Ranji Trophy, beginning February 17, while senior India pacer Ishant Sharma has made himself unavailable for selection.

The Dhull-led India U-19 side was felicitated by BCCI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday during the second ODI against West Indies. Since he could not play the domestic red-ball tournament at U-19 level due to his white ball commitments with the Indian team, Dhull will get taste of red cherry at the much tougher first-class level.

''His confidence his high and even though he hasn't played a lot of red ball matches, we want him to get a taste of first class cricket,'' a selector told PTI. With his future uncertain in the Indian team, veteran pacer Ishant has communicated to DDCA president Rohan Jaitley that he is not available for selection for the state team.

Left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan will captain the side.

Dhull has not had any time to rest after the triumph in the Caribbean last week. Dhull, who with the rest of the team landed in India on Tuesday morning, will make a quick visit to his hometown Delhi on Thursday morning before joining the squad in Guwahati later in the day.

Dhull has to reach Guwahati on Thursday and complete a five-day quarantine along with the rest of the team.

India pacer Navdeep Saini is also part of the squad. Squad: Pradeep Sangwan, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey , Priyansh Arya , Yash Dhull, Khsitij Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav , Anuj Rawat Wk, Lakshay Thareja wk, Navdeep Saini, Simarjit Singh , Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Vikas Mishra, Shivang Vashist, Shivam Sharma. COVID reserves: Dev Lakra, Hrithik Shokeen.

