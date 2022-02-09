Ranji Trophy: U19 WC-winning skipper Yash Dhull named in Delhi squad, Pradeep Sangwan to lead

U19 World Cup-winning skipper Yash Dhull on Wednesday was named in Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad and the team will be led by Pradeep Sangwan. Pacer Navdeep Saini has also been named in Delhi's squad while Ishant Sharma is not a member of the Ranji Trophy team, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) confirmed.

Delhi is grouped alongside Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand and all their Group H matches will be held in Guwahati. Round 1 of the Ranji Trophy would be held from February 17-20 and all teams will assemble at their base venues on February 10. The second round will go ahead from February 24-27 while the third round will go ahead from March 3-6.

On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sent out Ranji Trophy staging guidelines to all nine host associations. The document which is in possession of ANI states that the players and support staff will have to undergo five-day quarantine before starting their training for the tournament. Every team has been asked to keep the squad size to 30 which is inclusive of the support staff. The teams have also been asked to have a minimum of 20 players in the squad and the board has also allowed the states to carry two reserves looking at COVID-19. All the teams have been asked to report at their base on February 10 and then they have to undergo a five-day quarantine. After testing negative for COVID-19, teams can train on February 15 and 16.

The quarantine period for pre-quarters will be from March 7-10 and the pre-quarterfinal clash would be played from March 12-16. Delhi squad: Pradeep Sangwan (C), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Priyansh Arya, Yash Dhull, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sindhu, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Vaibhav Kandpal, Anuj Rawat, Lakshay Thareja, Navdeep Saini, Simranjeet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Kuldip Yadav, Vikas Mishra, Shivank Vashishth, Shivam Sharma, Tejas Baroka, Hrithik Shokeen, Dev Lakra. (ANI)

