India beat West Indies by 44 runs in 2nd ODI

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:34 IST
India defeated West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, India posted 237 for nine and then returned to dismiss the West Indies for 193 in 46 overs.

Shamarh Brooks (44) was the top-scorer for WI as Prasidh Krishna (4/12) and Shardul Thakur (2/41) emerged as the most successful bowlers for the hosts.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav scored a 64-run knock while vice captain KL Rahul missed his half-century by one run after being run out as India posted 237 for 9.

Deepak Hooda, who made his ODI debut in the previous match, scored 29 while all-rounder Washington Sundar contributed 24. For the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph (2/29) and Odean Smith (2/36) took two wickets each.

Brief Scores: India: 237 for 9 in 50 overs. (S Yadav 64, KL Rahul 49; A Joseph 2/29, O Smith 2/36). West Indies: 193 all out in 46 overs (Shamarh Brooks 44; Prasidh Krishna 4/12, Shardul Thakur 2/41).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

