Left Menu

PVL: Angamuthu's spikes power Ahmedabad Defenders to 3-2 victory over Calicut Heroes

Ahmedabad Defenders produced a fantastic performance to pull off a 3-2 victory over Calicut Heroes in the fifth match of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:47 IST
PVL: Angamuthu's spikes power Ahmedabad Defenders to 3-2 victory over Calicut Heroes
Both teams in action (Photo/PVL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahmedabad Defenders produced a fantastic performance to pull off a 3-2 victory over Calicut Heroes in the fifth match of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Ahmedabad Defenders took down Calicut Heroes 12-15, 15-11, 10-15, 15-12, 15-11. Ahmedabad picked up two points from this match. Defenders' Angamuthu was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Both sides played out an even contest and were locked at 6-6 in the first set. While Ryan Meehan led the charge for the Defenders, Ajithlal C kept producing brilliant spikes for the Heroes. However, the Calicut side won a crucial Super Point and took a three-point lead at 13-10. Thereafter, the Heroes effected a fantastic block to take the first set 15-12.

Mujeeb MC carried out a brilliant block to help the Heroes take a massive lead at 5-2. However, a superb block by Captain Muthusamy helped the Defenders level the scores at 7-7. Thereafter, Angamuthu effected a fabulous block and a spike as the Defenders gained the lead at 11-9. Moments later, the Defenders won a crucial Super Point to extend their lead further. Thereafter, a spike from Shon T John helped the Defenders get on board.

The Heroes regained the momentum in the third set and took the lead at 8-5. Calicut continued to effect fantastic blocks and keep their noses in front. Ajithlal's superb spike put the Heroes in the driver's seat at 12-8. Moments later, Ajithlal pulled off another fantastic spike as the Heroes took a 2-1 lead in the match. Shon T John stood tall with a fabulous spike as the Defenders took the lead at 7-4 in the fourth set. The Defenders continued to dominate and eventually clinched the set at 15-12 to make it two sets all.

The Ahmedabad side rode on the momentum and took a four-point lead at 6-2 in the final set. Angamuthu effected a few fantastic spikes as the Defenders continued to forge ahead. A fabulous block by Ryan Meehan helped the Defenders clinch the final set 15-11. The Hyderabad Black Hawks will take on the Ahmedabad Defenders at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022