Raiders shine as UP Yoddha beat Tamil Thalaivas, Gujarat outwit Titans in PKL

UP Yoddha beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-39, while Gujarat Giants edged out Telugu Titans 34-32 in another intense thriller at the Pro Kabaddi League here on Wednesday.Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill secured Super 10s in a high-scoring game that was only decided in the final minute.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:33 IST
Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill secured Super 10s in a high-scoring game that was only decided in the final minute. The result will help Yoddha increase their chances of making it to the Playoffs as they reached the top 5 in the league standing. In the other match, defender Girish Ernak was the star for Gujarat Giants as the left-corner defender scored a High 5 and was instrumental in giving the Giants a narrow lead in the final minutes of the match. The Titans once again struggled in the final 5 minutes and squandered a 3-point lead. The win will help Gujarat remain with a chance of making it to the Playoffs. Titans’ Rajnish scored a Super 10 but had to be carried off the mat after suffering an injury early in the second half.

Earlier, Tamil Thalaivas matched U.P. blow for blow throughout the match but their lack of ALL OUTs eventually affected the outcome of the game. Manjeet scored a Super 10 (13 points) for the Tamil team.

At the interval, Thalaivas had a 2-point lead with the scores 22-20.

Thalaivas started the second half on a positive note, but their usually reliable defence crumbled after the early minutes. Pardeep Narwal picked his Super 10 as Yoddha clinched another ALL OUT. Manjeet picked his Super 10 for Thalaivas but their defence, especially M. Abishek, made too many mistakes to give Yoddha a 3-point lead with a minute remaining. Surender Gill picked his Super 10 in the process. That gap proved too much for the Thalaivas to fight back as U.P. clinched a well-fought victory.

