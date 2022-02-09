Left Menu

Have been striving to get consistent, glad it paid off, reckons Prasidh

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-02-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 23:15 IST
India pacer Prasidh Krishna, who emerged star performer in India's 44-win in the second ODI, said that he has been striving to get consistent and was pleased that his efforts paid off on Wednesday.

The lanky Karnataka pacer returned with fine figures of 4/12 and drew praise from his skipper.

''It has been almost a year since I made my debut for India. I have been striving to get more consistent since then,'' Prasidh said during the post-match press conference. ''I remember, when I started off, I used to get excited and had too many emotions running through. ''But over time, we practised together as a team. We have had plans and we have been very clear on what we wanted to work on. And glad it paid off today,'' the 25-year-old pacer said.

Suryakumar Yadav also played a crucial role in India's win with his 64-run knock.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was effusive in his praise for Prasidh, who conceded in only 12 runs in nine overs. He termed Prasidh's spell as one of the best he has seen in recent times. ''That was something flattering for me because he (Rohit) has been playing cricket for lot of time. (Praise) Coming from him, I am very happy,” the pacer said.

''Personally, like I said, I have been putting in yards and trying to do this for quite some time now, so I am glad it happened today,'' he added.

Prasidh said the Motera track was favourable for bowlers and that also helped him.

''The pitch was more favourable for the bowlers. There was more purchase in the wicket. The lengths I was hitting on were very similar, but the extra help was aiding my bowling,'' he elaborated.

