Left Menu

Young Jugraj slams hat-trick as India beat South Africa 10-2 in FIH Pro League hockey

Young drag-flicker Jugraj Singh, playing his second international match, slammed a hat-trick as Olympic bronze medallist India hammered hosts South Africa 10-2 in the FIH Pro Hockey Pro League, here on Wednesday.Jugraj converted three penalty corners in the fourth, sixth and 23 minutes, while Gursahibjit Singh 24th, 36th and Dilpreet Singh 25th, 58th scored a brace each for India in the opening match of the two-leg tie.

PTI | Potchefstroom | Updated: 09-02-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 23:35 IST
Young Jugraj slams hat-trick as India beat South Africa 10-2 in FIH Pro League hockey
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Young drag-flicker Jugraj Singh, playing his second international match, slammed a hat-trick as Olympic bronze medallist India hammered hosts South Africa 10-2 in the FIH Pro Hockey Pro League, here on Wednesday.

Jugraj converted three penalty corners in the fourth, sixth and 23 minutes, while Gursahibjit Singh (24th, 36th) and Dilpreet Singh (25th, 58th) scored a brace each for India in the opening match of the two-leg tie. The other goal getters for the visitors were Harmanpreet Singh (2nd), Abhishek (12th) and Mandeep Singh (27th).

South Africa's goals were scored by Daniel Bell (44th) from a penalty corner and field strike from Richard Pautz (45th). India's dominance in the match can be gauged from the fact that they earned as many as 12 penalty corners. India had defeated France 5-0 here on Tuesday. The Indians started from where they left against France and completely dominated the first two quarters to race to a 8-0 lead at half time.

The Indians completely dominated the first and second quarters, scoring four goals apiece to take a sizeable lead at half time. After the change of ends, India extended their lead but South Africa showed some fight towards the end of the third quarter and scored two goals in a span of one minute to reduce the margin to 2-9.

The fourth and final quarter witnessed a more defensive approach from the Indians as they preferred to sit back and guard their goal, depending more on counter-attacks to surprise South Africa.

Their ploy yielded result deep into the final quarter when Dilpreet scored his second goal of the day with a fierce reverse hit from the top of the South African circle to make it 10-2 in favour of India.

In no time, South Africa secured a penalty corner but the Indians defended well to deny their opponents. The Indians then secured a penalty corner in the next move but Harmanpreet's flick was well defended by South Africa.

India earned a penalty corner inside the last five seconds of the match but failed to utilise the opportunity.

India will play France in the second match of the two-leg tie on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022