Soccer-Lukaku strike earns Chelsea spot in Club World Cup final
However, Asian champions Al Hilal improved a great deal in the second half, with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga pulling off several fine saves to keep them at bay. Chelsea threatened to add a late second, but Lukaku's strike proved to be enough, as they booked their place in the final of a competition they have never won.
