Left Menu

Soccer-Lukaku strike earns Chelsea spot in Club World Cup final

However, Asian champions Al Hilal improved a great deal in the second half, with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga pulling off several fine saves to keep them at bay. Chelsea threatened to add a late second, but Lukaku's strike proved to be enough, as they booked their place in the final of a competition they have never won.

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 10-02-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 00:02 IST
Soccer-Lukaku strike earns Chelsea spot in Club World Cup final
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A first-half Romelu Lukaku strike earned Chelsea a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal on Wednesday to seal a spot in the Club World Cup final. The European champions will face Brazilian side Palmeiras on Saturday in the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi after Belgian striker Lukaku fired home from close range in the 32nd minute.

Without coach Thomas Tuchel on the touchline, after he tested positive for COVID-19, the Blues looked in control in the first half, fully deserving their lead at the break. However, Asian champions Al Hilal improved a great deal in the second half, with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga pulling off several fine saves to keep them at bay.

Chelsea threatened to add a late second, but Lukaku's strike proved to be enough, as they booked their place in the final of a competition they have never won.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022