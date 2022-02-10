Rugby-England without Lawes for Six Nations tie against Italy

England will be without Courtney Lawes for their Six Nations tie against Italy, with the forward excluded from a 27-man squad announced by coach Eddie Jones on Wednesday due to concussion. Lawes, who was expected to captain the team in Owen Farrell's absence https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/farrell-out-six-nations-with-new-ankle-injury-2022-01-26/#:~:text=LONDON%2C%20Jan%2026%20(Reuters),competition%20that%20begins%20next%20week, is going through return to play protocols after suffering a head knock, and also missed England's opening defeat to Scotland.

Tom Curry is expected to remain captain in Lawes' absence after leading the team in their narrow 20-17 defeat against Scotland at Murrayfield. England face Italy in Rome on Sunday, where both sides will be looking to respond to opening-day defeats, after Italy were handed a 37-10 bonus-point defeat by France.

Jones' side will then host Wales on Feb. 26 and Ireland on March 12, before completing their campaign away to France on March 19. England squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps)

Ollie Chessum, (Leicester Tigers, uncapped) Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 32 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 37 caps) Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 5 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 27 caps) Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 32 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 62 caps) Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 52 caps) Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 4 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 75 caps) Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 10 caps) Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 48 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 16 caps) Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens, 53 caps) George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 78 caps)

Max Malins (Saracens, 11 caps) Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 8 caps)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps) Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons, 2 caps)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps) Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 44 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 6 caps) Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 6 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 113 caps)

