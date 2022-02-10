Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Exclusive-Belarusian skier flees country after ban for political views

A Belarusian cross-country skier has fled the country with her family because of fears of reprisals by authorities after she was barred from competition over the family's political views, she and her father said. Darya Dolidovich and her family are now in Poland, where she hopes to continue training, Sergei Dolidovich, a seven-time Olympian cross-country skier who also coaches Darya, told Reuters in an interview by video call with his daughter on Tuesday.

NFL-Munich to host NFL's first regular-season game in Germany

The city of Munich has been selected to host the first-ever National Football League regular-season game to be played in Germany during the 2022 season, the league said on Wednesday. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich's stadium, known as Allianz Arena, will host two of four games being played in Germany over the next four years while the other two will be held at Frankfurt's Waldstadion.

Tennis-Djokovic included in entry list for Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia over his COVID-19 vaccination status ahead of the Australian Open, is on the entry list for next month's Indian Wells ATP event in California, tournament organisers said on Wednesday. The 34-year-old Serb, who is unvaccinated, was deported after an 11-day rollercoaster involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held.

Golf-Koepka returns to happy hunting ground for Phoenix Open

Defending champion Brooks Koepka shook off a poor run of form to win last year's Phoenix Open and said on Wednesday he hopes a return to one of his happy hunting grounds this week will be the perfect tonic for his recent slump. The four-times major champion has missed three cuts in six PGA Tour events this season but is full of confidence this week at TPC Scottsdale, the same layout where he earned the first title of his career.

NFL-Bengals coach says lean years shaped his Super Bowl-bound team

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a rough start to his tenure with the team but after finding a way to turn things around in a hurry said the lean years helped shape the character of his Super Bowl-bound club. Hired by Cincinnati in 2019, Taylor went 6-25-1 during his first two seasons as an NFL head coach during which the Bengals finished last in the AFC North but, with the help of quarterback Joe Burrow, has built one of the best young offenses in the NFL.

Olympics-Figure skating-Russian media say teen star tested positive for banned drug

Russian media reported on Wednesday that 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva had tested positive for a banned drug, after the ceremony to present her and her team mates with their Olympic gold medals was postponed for unexplained legal reasons. Newspapers RBC and Kommersant named the drug as Trimetazidine, which is typically used to treat chest pain.

Olympics-Jacobellis redemption gives U.S. first gold after Shiffrin nightmare

Lindsey Jacobellis, a 36-year-old snowboarder who in 2006 gave away an overwhelming lead when she slipped and skidded on a showboating last jump, finally clinched Olympic gold on Wednesday. One of the most decorated female athletes in her sport, Jacobellis had failed to win Olympic gold in three Games since that fateful day in Turin.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Shiffrin washout recalls Biles and Osaka's Tokyo experience

Mikaela Shiffrin was expected to cement her position at the top of her sport in the Beijing Games but after not finishing a race so far her story echoes the disappointments of fellow elite athletes Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka at the Tokyo Olympics. After crashing out of the giant slalom on Monday, the 26-year-old Shiffrin, one of the world's most successful Alpine skiers, exited at an early stage in Wednesday's slalom race.

NFL-NFL 'falling short' on racial diversity among coaches, says Goodell

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday said the league is falling short in its efforts to create greater racial diversity among its coaching ranks and that he bears responsibility for the failure. Goodell's comments come after former Miami coach Brian Flores, who is Black, filed a lawsuit against the league alleging discrimination against Black candidates for top level coaching and management jobs.

Olympics-Ice hockey-Danish delight Nielsen builds barrier-breaking legacy

The pride of Denmark, Frans Nielsen, got his Beijing campaign off to a roaring start on Wednesday, helping his team of Olympic newcomers to a 2-1 victory over Czech Republic and building on his legacy at home. The former NHL All-Star led the Danes into the Opening Ceremony and then days later to a historic victory, scoring the game-winner on a penalty shot against 1998 Olympic champions Czech Republic, who were tipped to reach the podium again.

