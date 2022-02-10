Left Menu

Rugby-Australia extends COVID-impacted pay deal with players

"Whilst we would all prefer to be able to deliver a longer-term CBA, this extension will allow us all to navigate these uncharted, and uncertain waters with as much comfort as possible," RA boss Andy Marinos said in a statement. The 2022 CBA includes a "recognition of performance" payment to reflect "the commercial upside of a winning Wallabies team", RA said, referring to the twice World Cup-winning men's national side.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 10-02-2022 07:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 07:19 IST
Rugby-Australia extends COVID-impacted pay deal with players
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rugby Australia (RA) and the country's players union said on Thursday they had agreed another one-year extension to the players' pay deal as the domestic game continues to battle financial challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. Players agreed voluntary pay cuts after the outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020 and extended the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for a year in 2021 amid continued disruptions to competition schedules.

The second one-year extension means the CBA, which covers all male and female professionals, will run to the end of 2022. "Whilst we would all prefer to be able to deliver a longer-term CBA, this extension will allow us all to navigate these uncharted, and uncertain waters with as much comfort as possible," RA boss Andy Marinos said in a statement.

The 2022 CBA includes a "recognition of performance" payment to reflect "the commercial upside of a winning Wallabies team", RA said, referring to the twice World Cup-winning men's national side. RA did not provide details of that payment.

The CBA also includes "enhanced" daily support payments for players from the women's national team as they prepare for the World Cup in New Zealand later this year, RA said, without elaborating. Rugby faces a crowded sports market in Australia, vying with rugby league, soccer and Australian Rules football for media exposure and commercial agreements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022