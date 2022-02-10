Left Menu

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

* Watford have not won a league game since November, while Brighton are unbeaten in their last six league matches. Norwich City v Manchester City (1730) * Manchester City have beaten Norwich 10 times in their 19 Premier League matches (L3 D6). * Norwich suffered a 5-0 defeat at the Etihad when the teams met earlier this season.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 07:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 07:31 IST
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 25th round of Premier League fixtures on Feb. 12 and 13 (all times in GMT). Saturday, Feb. 12

Manchester United v Southampton (1230) * United have won 28 of their 45 Premier League matches against Southampton (L7 D10).

* The teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in their league meeting last August. * United thrashed Southampton 9-0 when they last hosted the south coast club at Old Trafford, in February 2021.

Brentford v Crystal Palace (1500) * The teams have met only once in the Premier League, when they played a goalless draw at Selhurst Park in August.

* Brentford won 2-1 in their last game at home to Palace, which was a League Cup tie in the 1977/78 season. * Palace have won just one of the seven London derbies they have played this season (L3 D3).

Everton v Leeds United (1500) * Eleven of the 27 Premier League matches between the teams have ended in a draw, with Everton and Leeds winning eight games each.

* Leeds fought back to secure a 2-2 draw in their last league meeting, in August at Elland Road. * Everton fell to a 1-0 league defeat when Leeds visited them in November 2020.

Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) * Watford have beaten Brighton only once in the Premier League (L3 D3).

* Brighton won 2-0 when the teams met earlier this season. * Watford have not won a league game since November, while Brighton are unbeaten in their last six league matches.

Norwich City v Manchester City (1730) * Manchester City have beaten Norwich 10 times in their 19 Premier League matches (L3 D6).

* Norwich suffered a 5-0 defeat at the Etihad when the teams met earlier this season. * Norwich have not scored in their last two league matches against City, while they have conceded 10 goals.

Sunday, Feb. 13 Burnley v Liverpool (1400)

* Liverpool have won 11 of their 15 Premier League matches against Burnley (L2 D2). * Burnley are looking for their first league win over Liverpool since January 2021.

* Burnley are bottom of the points table and are winless since October. Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1400)

* Newcastle have won 22 of their 49 Premier League games against Villa (L11 D16) * Villa won 2-0 in their last league meeting with Newcastle.

* Newcastle are aiming for their third straight league win, after having won just once in their first 20 matches of this season. Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400)

* Tottenham have beaten Wolves eight times in the Premier League (L4 D3). * The north London club won 1-0 at Wolves earlier this season.

* Wolves have won their last three away games in the league. Leicester City v West Ham United (1630)

* West Ham have won 14 times against Leicester in the Premier League (L9 D6). * West Ham thrashed Leicester 4-1 in their previous league meeting this season.

* Leicester last beat West Ham in a league game in January 2020. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

