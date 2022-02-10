Left Menu

Top-seeded Ruud advances to Argentina Open quarterfinals

It was his first match at this years tournament in Buenos Aires.It feels good to play a match again, the Norwegian said after the match. Wednesdays last match of the round of 16 will be played between third seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy against Argentinas Sebastin Bez.Four more matches on Thursday will complete the quarterfinals schedule.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 10-02-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 09:30 IST
Top-seeded Ruud advances to Argentina Open quarterfinals
Casper Ruud Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway defeated Spain's Roberto Carballés Baena 7-6 (2), 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open. Ruud, the 8th-best ranked tennis player in the circuit, will face local favorite Federico Coria, who earlier beat fifth-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Ruud withdrew from the latest Australia Open due to an ankle injury but is now recovered. It was his first match at this year's tournament in Buenos Aires.

"It feels good to play a match again," the Norwegian said after the match. "I was a bit rusty, but I think I started well. Some mistakes here and there, a couple of breaks against me, but I was able to get them back. All in all, it was a good way to go through." Also on Wednesday, Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco beat Brazil's Thiago Monteiro to reach the last eight. The 38-year-old had his victory by 2-6, 6-3, 7-5. Wednesday's last match of the round of 16 will be played between third seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy against Argentina's Sebastián Báez.

Four more matches on Thursday will complete the quarterfinals schedule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022