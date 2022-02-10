Left Menu

I was solution rather than problem: Arteta refutes Aubameyang's claim

Days after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said that Mikel Arteta was the reason behind him leaving the club, the Arsenal manager has now responded saying he was the "solution rather than the problem."

ANI | London | Updated: 10-02-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 09:39 IST
I was solution rather than problem: Arteta refutes Aubameyang's claim
Arsenal FC head coach Mikel Arteta (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Days after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said that Mikel Arteta was the reason behind him leaving the club, the Arsenal manager has now responded saying he was the "solution rather than the problem." Aubameyang's contract with Arsenal was terminated by mutual consent on February 1 and then the striker joined La Liga team Barcelona.

"I'm extremely grateful for what Auba has done and his contribution. The way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying. "That's his opinion, that's what he said and you have to respect that," he added.

Earlier, Aubameyang had said that Arteta was not happy with him and that led to his ousting from Arsenal. "I think it was only with him and then he took this decision. He wasn't happy and that's it. I was calm," Aubameyang had stated.

Arteta has also confirmed that Alexandre Lacazette will continue as captain of Arsenal. "Laca is captain at the moment yes," said Arteta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022