Sports News Roundup: NFL-'Astronomically' high demand leads to surging Super Bowl ticket prices; Tennis-Djokovic included in entry list for Indian Wells and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-'Astronomically' high demand leads to surging Super Bowl ticket prices

A perfect storm of factors is fueling sky-high prices for Super Bowl tickets as fans clamor to be a part of Sunday's championship game in Los Angeles. The Super Bowl is always a hot ticket, but with the Rams playing in their home stadium, die-hard Bengals fans flying in from Cincinnati, and no attendance restrictions for the first time in two years, demand is skyrocketing.

Tennis-Djokovic included in entry list for Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia over his COVID-19 vaccination status ahead of the Australian Open, is on the entry list for next month's Indian Wells ATP event in California, tournament organizers said on Wednesday. The 34-year-old Serb, who is unvaccinated, was deported after an 11-day rollercoaster involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges, and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held.

Golf-Koepka returns to happy hunting ground for Phoenix Open

Defending champion Brooks Koepka shook off a poor run of form to win last year's Phoenix Open and said on Wednesday he hopes a return to one of his happy hunting grounds this week will be the perfect tonic for his recent slump. The four-time major champion has missed three cuts in six PGA Tour events this season but is full of confidence this week at TPC Scottsdale, the same layout where he earned the first title of his career.

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Chabloz suffers heavy crash in men's combined

Swiss skier Yannick Chabloz suffered a heavy crash during the downhill race of the men's combined at the Yanqing Alpine Centre on Thursday. The 22-year-old, who was making his Olympic debut in China, veered off the course, nicknamed "The Rock" , and fell before smashing into the safety fencing and continuing to slide down the hill.

Soccer-Southampton stun Tottenham with comeback win

Southampton twice came from a goal behind to put a huge dent in Tottenham Hotspur's top-four ambitions with a 3-2 away win in a compelling Premier League clash on Wednesday. Son Heung-min appeared to have secured a vital win for a ragged Tottenham with a superb finish 20 minutes from time.

Olympics-Jacobellis redemption gives U.S. first gold after Shiffrin nightmare

Lindsey Jacobellis, a 36-year-old snowboarder who in 2006 gave away an overwhelming lead when she slipped and skidded on a showboating last jump, finally clinched Olympic gold on Wednesday. One of the most decorated female athletes in her sport, Jacobellis had failed to win Olympic gold in three Games since that fateful day in Turin.

Olympics-Snowboarding-American Kim blows away rivals to win women's halfpipe gold

American Chloe Kim put in a dominating performance on Thursday to win the women's halfpipe snowboarding gold and successfully defend her 2018 Olympic title. The 21-year-old blew her competition away with a top score of 94 in her opening run. Spain's Queralt Castellet took silver and Sena Tomita of Japan won the bronze medal.

NFL-NFL 'falling short' on racial diversity among coaches, says Goodell

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday said the league is falling short in its efforts to create greater racial diversity among its coaching ranks and that he bears responsibility for the failure. Goodell's comments come after former Miami coach Brian Flores, who is Black, filed a lawsuit against the league alleging discrimination against Black candidates for top-level coaching and management jobs.

Olympics-Russian figure skater turns up for practice after reports of failed drug test

Russian figure skating sensation Kamila Valieva showed up for her scheduled practice at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday after Russian media reported the 15-year-old had tested positive for a banned substance. The teenager was part of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) ensemble that won the figure skating team event on Monday ahead of the United States and Japan. The ceremony to present her and her teammates with their Olympic medals has been delayed since then for unexplained legal reasons.

NFL-Munich to host NFL's first regular-season game in Germany

The city of Munich has been selected to host the first-ever National Football League regular-season game to be played in Germany during the 2022 season, the league said on Wednesday. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich's stadium, known as Allianz Arena, will host two of four games being played in Germany over the next four years while the other two will be held at Frankfurt's Waldstadion.

