Isner beats Anderson in Dallas rematch of Wimbledon marathon

John Isner beat Kevin Anderson to advance to the quarterfinals of his hometown Dallas Open, outlasting the South African in their first meeting since a marathon in the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018. All three sets went to tiebreakers, with Isner holding on, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (7), 7-6 (5). Anderson was the one who survived the second-longest match in Wimbledon's 134-year history — six hours and 36 minutes — for a spot in that final. Anderson went on to lose to Novak Djokovic.

The third-seeded Isner, who lives about a mile from the SMU tennis facility where the inaugural Dallas event is being held, is seeking his 17th ATP Tour title and is now 9-4 all-time against Anderson. Isner won 89 percent of his first-serve points, and the players combined for 56 aces. The former Georgia player will meet the winner between Vasek Posposil and Jurji Rodionov.

Australian Jordan Thompson beat eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 7-6 (1) to advance to the quarterfinals. Thompson is joined by seventh-seeded Marcos Giron, who rallied to beat qualifier Liam Broady, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Fifth seed Adrian Mannarino beat Steve Johnson 6-7 (2), 6-2, 7-6 (2) for just his second head-to-head win against the American and first since 2014. Mannarino will meet Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the round of 16. Top-seeded Taylor Fritz, ranked a career-high No. 19 after reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open, had his opening match against fellow American Jack Sock on Wednesday night.

