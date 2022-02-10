Left Menu

Isner beats Anderson in Dallas rematch of Wimbledon marathon

John Isner beat Kevin Anderson to advance to the quarterfinals of his hometown Dallas Open, outlasting the South African in their first meeting since a marathon in the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018. The former Georgia player will meet the winner between Vasek Posposil and Jurji Rodionov.Australian Jordan Thompson beat eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 7-6 1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

PTI | Dallas | Updated: 10-02-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 12:03 IST
Isner beats Anderson in Dallas rematch of Wimbledon marathon
John Isner Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

John Isner beat Kevin Anderson to advance to the quarterfinals of his hometown Dallas Open, outlasting the South African in their first meeting since a marathon in the Wimbledon semifinals in 2018. All three sets went to tiebreakers, with Isner holding on, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (7), 7-6 (5). Anderson was the one who survived the second-longest match in Wimbledon's 134-year history — six hours and 36 minutes — for a spot in that final. Anderson went on to lose to Novak Djokovic.

The third-seeded Isner, who lives about a mile from the SMU tennis facility where the inaugural Dallas event is being held, is seeking his 17th ATP Tour title and is now 9-4 all-time against Anderson. Isner won 89 percent of his first-serve points, and the players combined for 56 aces. The former Georgia player will meet the winner between Vasek Posposil and Jurji Rodionov.

Australian Jordan Thompson beat eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 7-6 (1) to advance to the quarterfinals. Thompson is joined by seventh-seeded Marcos Giron, who rallied to beat qualifier Liam Broady, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. Fifth seed Adrian Mannarino beat Steve Johnson 6-7 (2), 6-2, 7-6 (2) for just his second head-to-head win against the American and first since 2014. Mannarino will meet Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the round of 16. Top-seeded Taylor Fritz, ranked a career-high No. 19 after reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open, had his opening match against fellow American Jack Sock on Wednesday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022