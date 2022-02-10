Arizona State in Full Force at the Waste Management Phoenix Open 2022

"The Greatest Show on Grass" is just around the corner, better known as the Waste Management Phoenix Open. With attendance limits returning after a scaled-back 2021 version due to COVID-19, golfing enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the year's most entertaining stop on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 Phoenix Open takes place on Feb.7-13 at TPC Scottsdale, Arizona. On Wednesday, the Annexus Pro-Am combines professional golfers with athletes and other notable people. Still, the PGA tournaments foremost showcase will begin on Thursday, with the final round concluding on Sunday.

In addition to the celebrity-filled Annexus Pro-Am, the Birds Nest concert venue opens outside the tournament gates. This year you can expect Diplo, Sam Hunt, Macklemore, and Kygo to share the headlines on each given night. Celebrities announced for the Annexus Pro-Am include Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals, former NFL player Emmitt Smith, actor-comedian Rob Riggle, and Golf Channels correspondent Alexandra O'Laughlin.

Arizona State Presence

Elsewhere, golf fanatics of Arizona cannot wait for the former Arizona State Sun Devil and No. 1 ranked golfer in the world Jon Rahm to return to the Valley. Who, alongside Justin Thomas, were the first to commit to playing in the event this year. Arizona sports betting enthusiasts are guaranteed to flock at the bookmaker's window to back Rahm's chance of victory. After all, it's his hometown course, and he'll undoubtedly receive overwhelming support during a sixth appearance at the Phoenix Open. We should expect Rahm to be the sportsbooks betting favorite.

Arizona is known for providing the golfing world with some of its most notable talents, and this year's tournament is no exception.

Fresh from his Southwestern Invitation success with his fellow Arizona State University students David Puig and Cameron Sisk. Preston Summerhays will become the second ASU golfer since Jon Rahm in 2015 to appear in the Phoenix Open as an amateur. Rahm managed a T-5 finish during the said appearance.

The same team title that evaded ASU after coming so close in the Southwestern Invitational 2021 has now returned to the Sun Devils, who lifted the trophy for the ninth time in ASU's history. "That's been stinging since this time last year," Arizona State head coach Matt Thurmond said.

"We had a lot of great things happen in between, but we still wanted to come back here and show that it wasn't really who we were last year… We were well prepared, and we knew that if we just executed, we were going to be very successful." Thurmond continued.

"Being hungry is the biggest key to everything," Thurmond added, "and I think each one of the guys individually is really hungry for their own things… Each one of them has a real purpose and real mission, and if they keep doing what they're doing – I see how hard they work – we're going to be just fine."

The North Ranch Country Club victory marked ASU's second team title win this season after their win at Isleworth Collegiate in October. Summerhays went 3-1 when ASU took the Cooper Cup home in a 15-9 win over Arizona. The Sun Devils additionally own top-five outings at the Maridoe (3rd) and the Fighting Illini Invitations (2nd) in September.

"I started standard bearing at the Waste Management Phoenix Open when I was ten years old, so this even is like a major championship to me," Summerhays commented. "To be able to compete against the very best players in the world, in this amazing atmosphere, in my backyard, is a dream come true."

Summerhays, a Scottsdale native, has already displayed an impressive amateur tenure, competing in the 2020 U.S. Open and 2021 Barbasol Championship. In 2019, Summerhays successfully won the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship. His first PGA Tour appearance playing on a sponsor exemption could deliver a surprising result for those overlooking the youngster's chances at the Waste Management Tour of 2022.

"Preston is one of the top amateur golfers and an extremely accomplished player, especially for his young age," said tournament director Dr Michael Golding. "He has put together an outstanding junior and amateur career and has taken on some of golf's biggest stages, including the U.S. Open. We are excited to see what he can do at 'The People's Open' in 2022."

