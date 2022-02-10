Left Menu

Jamie Siddons appointed as Bangladesh's new batting coach

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday appointed James Siddons as the new batting coach.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 10-02-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 13:11 IST
Jamie Siddons appointed as Bangladesh's new batting coach
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday appointed James Siddons as the new batting coach. The decision came a day after Ashwell Prince tendered his resignation from the job, citing "family reasons".

"Jamie Siddons will be the national team's batting coach. We have heard from senior cricketers and board directors that he is a good coach, which is why we brought him here," said BCB president Nazmul Hassan, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "Maybe after Siddons' arrival, Prince thought we were thinking differently. But he could have stayed so that we could get him to work in a different capacity," he added.

Siddons, who worked as Bangladesh's head coach from 2007 to 2011 delivering several breakthroughs, was first contacted in May last year when Bangladesh were trying to replace Neil McKenzie with a permanent batting coach. The BCB shortlisted Prince and Siddons, with the former being appointed in July ahead of the Zimbabwe series.

BCB is also looking for specialist fast-bowling and fielding coaches but it is likely that they won't having anyone from overseas in place ahead of the Afghanistan series that begins on February 23. "We are looking for a pace-bowling coach who has experience working with international teams. Till then, Champaka (Ramanayake) can work with them," Hassan said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022