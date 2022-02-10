Left Menu

Rugby-Australia boss dismisses player drain concerns after CBA extension

Marinos said RA was "comfortable" the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) extension would not hurt Australia's hopes of retaining star players in the leadup to the 2023 World Cup. "No, I don't think so.

Rugby Australia (RA) boss Andy Marinos has dismissed concerns more players will head off-shore to pursue bigger contracts after striking a pay deal that offers few extra incentives for professionals to remain at home. RA and the players' union agreed to another one-year extension to the players' collective bargaining agreement, which was amended after the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 and continued through 2021.

Players in Australia's five Super Rugby teams will be on effectively the same terms as their 2021 deal, with only fringe players in the teams' so-called Wider Training Squads having their minimum salaries increased. There is no increase in match payments for the national Wallabies side, though players may receive a performance-based payment to reflect "the commercial upside" of a winning national team, RA said.

Players volunteered to take swingeing pay cuts in 2020 as the game faced financial ruin due because of the coronavirus but many have since chosen to head off-shore to more lucrative markets in Japan and Europe. Marinos said RA was "comfortable" the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) extension would not hurt Australia's hopes of retaining star players in the leadup to the 2023 World Cup.

"No, I don't think so. Not at all," he told reporters on a call. "We've got quite a good visibility on our playing pool and the players who we wanted to make sure we retained for 2023.

"That's not to say ... the overseas markets aren't always there." Australia has a policy of limiting the selection of overseas-based players for the Wallabies to encourage more to stay at home and support domestic rugby.

The policy, known as the Giteau Law, came under fire last year when flyhalf Quade Cooper and other Japan-based players declined to tour Britain with the Wallabies because of their club commitments. Marinos said RA was still working on refining the Giteau Law but would make sure there were arrangements in place with overseas clubs to avoid selection problems.

As part of the CBA, Australia's national women players, who are preparing for the World Cup in New Zealand later this year, will be given "enhanced" daily support payments when assembled for camps, tournaments and test matches, RA said.

